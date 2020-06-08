All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1710 BRUSH CREEK DR
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

1710 BRUSH CREEK DR

1710 Brush Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1710 Brush Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning single story, former model home with open floor plan. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows in family room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash & custom cabinets. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Craftsman style front door. Private backyard is an oasis featuring a flagstone patio, mature trees, Heated mini-pool & waterfall, and lush landscaping. ( Pool get heat in 30 min.)Rent includes pool maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR have any available units?
1710 BRUSH CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR have?
Some of 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1710 BRUSH CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 BRUSH CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio