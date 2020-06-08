1710 BRUSH CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning single story, former model home with open floor plan. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows in family room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash & custom cabinets. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Craftsman style front door. Private backyard is an oasis featuring a flagstone patio, mature trees, Heated mini-pool & waterfall, and lush landscaping. ( Pool get heat in 30 min.)Rent includes pool maintenance