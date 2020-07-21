All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

1706 Michigan Avenue

1706 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Michigan Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This completely renovated 3-bedroom/2 bath has lavishly designed bathrooms and kitchen offering granite, tile, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinetry, and high-end finishes throughout and plenty of windows to highlight the interior features. Outdoor addition offers flexibility to serve as office or laundry (there are 2 laundry options) and a secondary bedroom with the private access could also serve as a perfect office space. The large private backyard with deck and BBQ pad calls for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. Recently replaced AC, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and windows offer the energy efficiency sought today. Conveniently located with Trinity University, Incarnate Word, Zoo, Pearl, Downtown San Antonio within less than 5 miles; Airport, USAA complex, and Medical center are less than 7 miles; and JBSA locations are all in easy access. See picture for location highlights and put in your application now to call this home yours!

For questions concerning this listing please contact the office at (210)802-9959.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1706 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1706 Michigan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1706 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1706 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1706 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
