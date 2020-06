Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Such a cute home with so much space! This 4 bed, 2 bath home features an open concept, fresh paint, in living and master, updated flooring, an alarm system, water softener, large kitchen with island, walk in closet in the master, and more! The backyard has a large deck which is mostly covered, a privacy fence, and a storage shed. Home is convenient to 1604, 35, shopping, and restaurants. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. You could not ask for more!