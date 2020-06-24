17018 Mandolino

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Rolling Meadows - Spacious home in Rolling Meadows! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas and 2 dining areas.WOW! Spacious master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, garden tub, new carpet. Open floor plan downstairs with wood planking throughout, fireplace and a bonus room. Nice sized secondary bedrooms upstairs, 2 restrooms and a loft. Completely remodeled backyard perfect for entertaining, brand new fence, rock bar-height table, fire pit, and green belt view. Close to shopping at Rolling Oaks Mall, easy access to 1604 or 35. Near Randolph. Converse school district. This one won't last long! $25 monthly Resident Program includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.



(RLNE2273190)