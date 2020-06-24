All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

17018 Mandolino

17018 Mandolino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17018 Mandolino Lane, San Antonio, TX 78266

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Rolling Meadows - Spacious home in Rolling Meadows! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas and 2 dining areas.WOW! Spacious master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, garden tub, new carpet. Open floor plan downstairs with wood planking throughout, fireplace and a bonus room. Nice sized secondary bedrooms upstairs, 2 restrooms and a loft. Completely remodeled backyard perfect for entertaining, brand new fence, rock bar-height table, fire pit, and green belt view. Close to shopping at Rolling Oaks Mall, easy access to 1604 or 35. Near Randolph. Converse school district. This one won't last long! $25 monthly Resident Program includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

(RLNE2273190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17018 Mandolino have any available units?
17018 Mandolino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17018 Mandolino have?
Some of 17018 Mandolino's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17018 Mandolino currently offering any rent specials?
17018 Mandolino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17018 Mandolino pet-friendly?
Yes, 17018 Mandolino is pet friendly.
Does 17018 Mandolino offer parking?
No, 17018 Mandolino does not offer parking.
Does 17018 Mandolino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17018 Mandolino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17018 Mandolino have a pool?
No, 17018 Mandolino does not have a pool.
Does 17018 Mandolino have accessible units?
No, 17018 Mandolino does not have accessible units.
Does 17018 Mandolino have units with dishwashers?
No, 17018 Mandolino does not have units with dishwashers.
