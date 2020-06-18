All apartments in San Antonio
Location

16626 Boulder Ridge Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated home in High Country (Near Judson Rd & Loop 1604). Convenient for shopping, highways, schools, library, and parks. This home is completely updated with fresh texture & paint, flooring and fixtures. The updated kitchen features New white shaker cabinets, contemporary lighting and counter tops with Stainless Steel Appliances. The home has a two car garage with opener and inside laundry area. Pets are OK with some restrictions and fees. Background checks, credit checks and income verification are requirements.

Apply at sat.managebuilding.com
16626 Boulder Ridge - Newly Renovated
Pets: $350 non-refundable initial pet fee plus $25 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16626 Boulder Ridge Street have any available units?
16626 Boulder Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16626 Boulder Ridge Street have?
Some of 16626 Boulder Ridge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16626 Boulder Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
16626 Boulder Ridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16626 Boulder Ridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16626 Boulder Ridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 16626 Boulder Ridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 16626 Boulder Ridge Street offers parking.
Does 16626 Boulder Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16626 Boulder Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16626 Boulder Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 16626 Boulder Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 16626 Boulder Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 16626 Boulder Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16626 Boulder Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16626 Boulder Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.
