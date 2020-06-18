16626 Boulder Ridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated home in High Country (Near Judson Rd & Loop 1604). Convenient for shopping, highways, schools, library, and parks. This home is completely updated with fresh texture & paint, flooring and fixtures. The updated kitchen features New white shaker cabinets, contemporary lighting and counter tops with Stainless Steel Appliances. The home has a two car garage with opener and inside laundry area. Pets are OK with some restrictions and fees. Background checks, credit checks and income verification are requirements.



Apply at sat.managebuilding.com

16626 Boulder Ridge - Newly Renovated

Pets: $350 non-refundable initial pet fee plus $25 per month.