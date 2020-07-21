All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

16534 Alwick Ln

16534 Alwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16534 Alwick Lane, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in NEISD! - Three Bedroom 2 Bath home right in the heart of NEISD school district! No carepts!!! Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Large kitchen area with pantry and plenty of cabinet space and open living areas. Fenced in back yard, back patio, mature trees. Any new lease will have to end at the end of MAY 2020!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5069033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16534 Alwick Ln have any available units?
16534 Alwick Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16534 Alwick Ln have?
Some of 16534 Alwick Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16534 Alwick Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16534 Alwick Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16534 Alwick Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16534 Alwick Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16534 Alwick Ln offer parking?
No, 16534 Alwick Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16534 Alwick Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16534 Alwick Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16534 Alwick Ln have a pool?
No, 16534 Alwick Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16534 Alwick Ln have accessible units?
No, 16534 Alwick Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16534 Alwick Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16534 Alwick Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
