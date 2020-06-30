16406 Spruce Cove

Amenities
This one has recent interior/exterior paint, flooring, and huge cul-de-sac lot with a yard for your BBQ get-togethers. Open floor plans makes it appear a lot bigger than reflected square footage. Laminate wood flooring thru-out, recent butcher block counters, new appliances & cabinets in kitchen. Great location with exemplary schools and access to major thoroughfares.
This 1026 square feet 1 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living area, 1 dining area, 1 kitchen, 1 car garage with laundry area, central cooling and heating and a fenced backyard. it includes the range, vent hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and sink disposal.