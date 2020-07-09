16306 CLOUDED CREST ST

16306 Clouded Crest Street, San Antonio, TX 78247 Hill Country
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
game room
This large home is perfect for entertaining and allowing the family to spread out! The master is downstairs and all secondary bedrooms and a large game room upstairs. The balcony is perfect to enjoy any evening. Close to shopping and restaurants. come see and rent today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
