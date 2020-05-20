1624 Kentucky Ave

Amenities

some paid utils microwave internet access furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

LiveSNUG - Room 4rent at Woodlawn Lake - Property Id: 99177



LiveSNUG means you pay the rent and that's all you need to get a big brake from your busy life!

Enjoy a home life without the worries of a home. Share the bathrooms, kitchen and common spaces with 4 others.No smoking No pets. 3 blocks from Woodlawn Lake. Via 88 and 82 at the corner. HI-10 five min away. 15 min from Downtown and SAC. OLLU Univ and St Mary's University at less than one mile away. Cheaper than living in a dorm! App fee non refundable, no criminal background, proof of income (3 times the rent) .



Requirements:

No criminal background

No Pets No Smoking

Lease for min of 6 month. 5% discount for 1 year lease or one month 1/2 rent free. Restrictions may apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99177

(RLNE5754177)