San Antonio, TX
1624 Kentucky Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1624 Kentucky Ave

1624 Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Kentucky Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
LiveSNUG - Room 4rent at Woodlawn Lake - Property Id: 99177

LiveSNUG means you pay the rent and that's all you need to get a big brake from your busy life!
Enjoy a home life without the worries of a home. Share the bathrooms, kitchen and common spaces with 4 others.No smoking No pets. 3 blocks from Woodlawn Lake. Via 88 and 82 at the corner. HI-10 five min away. 15 min from Downtown and SAC. OLLU Univ and St Mary's University at less than one mile away. Cheaper than living in a dorm! App fee non refundable, no criminal background, proof of income (3 times the rent) .

Requirements:
No criminal background
No Pets No Smoking
Lease for min of 6 month. 5% discount for 1 year lease or one month 1/2 rent free. Restrictions may apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99177
Property Id 99177

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5754177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Kentucky Ave have any available units?
1624 Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 1624 Kentucky Ave's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Kentucky Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Kentucky Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1624 Kentucky Ave offer parking?
No, 1624 Kentucky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Kentucky Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 1624 Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 1624 Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Kentucky Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
