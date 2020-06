Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ONE STORY WITH SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. AWESOME KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND BUILT IN OVEN, MICROWAVE AND COOK TOP. BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE YARD. MANY UPGRADES INSIDE THIS INCLUDING WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING, DINING AND ONE BEDROOM/STUDY AREA AND TILE IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST AND BATH AREAS. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. VERY NICE HOME ON A PRETTY STREET. NEW CARPET AND ENTIRE INTERIOR PAINTED IN SHERWIN WILLIAMS REPOSE GRAY WITH WHITE TRIM. CLOSE TO 1604. CALL TO SEE THIS ONE TODAY!