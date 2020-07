Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Very clean rental!!! Move-in ready two story home offering plenty of space and a lot of convenience. The home is convenient to Loop 1604, IH-35, Rolling Oaks mall. Your be within walking distance to multiple schools. Among its features is a desirable 3/2.5 floor plan, separate dining room, upstairs game room, and a large covered deck.