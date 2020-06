15611 TRAIL BLUFF ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME FOR LEASE IN GREEN SPRING VALLEY SUBDIVISION. ATRIUM, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, JACUZZI FUNCTION IN MASTER BATH TUB DOES NOT WORK, 2 CAR GARAGE, MANY MATURE TREES, LARGE DECK IN BACKYARD UNDER HUGE OAK TREE, PRIVACY FENCED, BACKS UP TO GREENBELT FOR ADDED PRIVACY, UTILITY ROOM INSIDE. COPY OF PHOTO ID WITH APPLICATION IS REQUIRED. SEPARATE APPLICATION, COPY OF PHOTO AND APPLICATION FEE MUST BE SUBMITTED FOR ALL PERSONS 18YRS OLD OR OVER. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, APPLICANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT, MINIMUM 12 MO. LEASE.