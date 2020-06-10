All apartments in San Antonio
15567 Knollglade
Last updated September 17 2019

15567 Knollglade

15567 Knollglade · No Longer Available
Location

15567 Knollglade, San Antonio, TX 78247
Knollcreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8064af609f ---- Move in date 8/14/2019, Security Deposit $1549, Cleaning Deposit $300. Beautiful One Story home, three bedrooms with new vinyl flooring with lots of lights and two single vanity full-bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. New Washer & Dryer. Backyard with a covered deck and privacy fence. One car garage. Great Schools! *Pets Allowed Upon Approval*

Rent Includes: No Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Hardwood Flooring Stove Utility Room Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15567 Knollglade have any available units?
15567 Knollglade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15567 Knollglade have?
Some of 15567 Knollglade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15567 Knollglade currently offering any rent specials?
15567 Knollglade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15567 Knollglade pet-friendly?
Yes, 15567 Knollglade is pet friendly.
Does 15567 Knollglade offer parking?
Yes, 15567 Knollglade offers parking.
Does 15567 Knollglade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15567 Knollglade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15567 Knollglade have a pool?
No, 15567 Knollglade does not have a pool.
Does 15567 Knollglade have accessible units?
No, 15567 Knollglade does not have accessible units.
Does 15567 Knollglade have units with dishwashers?
No, 15567 Knollglade does not have units with dishwashers.

