Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful established home in the Green Springs Subdivision, this home has a lot of character. Home comes with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Washer and dryer are included. Home has split floor plan with the master suite on one side and the other 3 bedrooms and bath on the other side. The backyard has a storage shed and is cozy for entertaining. The curb appeal is amazing, this home is a MUST SEE!