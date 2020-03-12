All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15302 Artesian Oaks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15302 Artesian Oaks St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

15302 Artesian Oaks St

15302 Artesian Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15302 Artesian Oaks Street, San Antonio, TX 78232
Lorrence Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Beautiful single-story home on a treed lot in San Pedro Hills*Freshly painted inside, new carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring, granite countertops in bathrooms & kitchen, tiled shower*Formal living/dining combo with French doors, eat-in kitchen, & family room w/high ceilings & gas fireplace*Master BR is split from the other bedrooms, and has a walk-in closet*Ceiling fans in all bedrooms*Herb garden*Great location w/easy access to 281, 1604, the airport, shopping*Owners prefer no pets, but small pets ok*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15302 Artesian Oaks St have any available units?
15302 Artesian Oaks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15302 Artesian Oaks St have?
Some of 15302 Artesian Oaks St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15302 Artesian Oaks St currently offering any rent specials?
15302 Artesian Oaks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15302 Artesian Oaks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15302 Artesian Oaks St is pet friendly.
Does 15302 Artesian Oaks St offer parking?
Yes, 15302 Artesian Oaks St offers parking.
Does 15302 Artesian Oaks St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15302 Artesian Oaks St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15302 Artesian Oaks St have a pool?
No, 15302 Artesian Oaks St does not have a pool.
Does 15302 Artesian Oaks St have accessible units?
No, 15302 Artesian Oaks St does not have accessible units.
Does 15302 Artesian Oaks St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15302 Artesian Oaks St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio