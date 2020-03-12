15302 Artesian Oaks St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Beautiful single-story home on a treed lot in San Pedro Hills*Freshly painted inside, new carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring, granite countertops in bathrooms & kitchen, tiled shower*Formal living/dining combo with French doors, eat-in kitchen, & family room w/high ceilings & gas fireplace*Master BR is split from the other bedrooms, and has a walk-in closet*Ceiling fans in all bedrooms*Herb garden*Great location w/easy access to 281, 1604, the airport, shopping*Owners prefer no pets, but small pets ok*