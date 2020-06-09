15222 Fall Manor Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel hot tub fireplace

BEAUTIFULLY upgraded home by a professional designer - Not your ordinary rental!!! BEAUTIFULLY upgraded home by a professional designer, just inside loop 1604, and close to McAllister Park. This home sits on a corner lot and features an open floorplan, high ceilings, and high end upgrades throughout. Some highlights are the wood floors, plantation shutters, exquisite spa-like bathrooms, Caesarstone quartz counters and s/s appliances in the kitchen. This home is for the person who appreciates quality! No Pets!!!



No Cats Allowed



