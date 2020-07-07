1521 Hays Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ddf156200e ---- Come see this cute one bedroom home in a great location! Located minutes from I-35, 281, and AT&T Center! Home features no carpet throughout, a refrigerator, and stove/oven! The bedroom is located in the back of the home separated from the living and kitchen area, and includes a ceiling fan! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Great Location No Carpet One Bedroom Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)