San Antonio, TX
15119 Mossoak Cove
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

15119 Mossoak Cove

15119 Mossoak Cove · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

15119 Mossoak Cove, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful home with multiple updates in quiet, gated neighborhood. Master suite updated in 2019 for a spa-like retreat. Large backyard with covered patio. Formal dining room, study, and master downstairs. Four bedrooms upstairs along with second living space. Tankless water heater means never running out of hot water. Irrigation system, new roof, and energy-efficient HVAC systems. W/D connections. Renter responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Access to neighborhood pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15119 Mossoak Cove have any available units?
15119 Mossoak Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15119 Mossoak Cove have?
Some of 15119 Mossoak Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15119 Mossoak Cove currently offering any rent specials?
15119 Mossoak Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15119 Mossoak Cove pet-friendly?
No, 15119 Mossoak Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15119 Mossoak Cove offer parking?
Yes, 15119 Mossoak Cove offers parking.
Does 15119 Mossoak Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15119 Mossoak Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15119 Mossoak Cove have a pool?
Yes, 15119 Mossoak Cove has a pool.
Does 15119 Mossoak Cove have accessible units?
No, 15119 Mossoak Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 15119 Mossoak Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 15119 Mossoak Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

