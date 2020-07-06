15119 Mossoak Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful home with multiple updates in quiet, gated neighborhood. Master suite updated in 2019 for a spa-like retreat. Large backyard with covered patio. Formal dining room, study, and master downstairs. Four bedrooms upstairs along with second living space. Tankless water heater means never running out of hot water. Irrigation system, new roof, and energy-efficient HVAC systems. W/D connections. Renter responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Access to neighborhood pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts.