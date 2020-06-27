All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

15007 NORTHERN DANCER

15007 Northern Dancer · No Longer Available
Location

15007 Northern Dancer, San Antonio, TX 78248
Churchill Estates

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS home *** 3 living areas *** LOTS OF ROOM for ALL *** Master is Down *** 2 bedrooms and Loft up **** FP **** big backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15007 NORTHERN DANCER have any available units?
15007 NORTHERN DANCER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15007 NORTHERN DANCER currently offering any rent specials?
15007 NORTHERN DANCER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15007 NORTHERN DANCER pet-friendly?
No, 15007 NORTHERN DANCER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15007 NORTHERN DANCER offer parking?
Yes, 15007 NORTHERN DANCER offers parking.
Does 15007 NORTHERN DANCER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15007 NORTHERN DANCER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15007 NORTHERN DANCER have a pool?
No, 15007 NORTHERN DANCER does not have a pool.
Does 15007 NORTHERN DANCER have accessible units?
No, 15007 NORTHERN DANCER does not have accessible units.
Does 15007 NORTHERN DANCER have units with dishwashers?
No, 15007 NORTHERN DANCER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15007 NORTHERN DANCER have units with air conditioning?
No, 15007 NORTHERN DANCER does not have units with air conditioning.
