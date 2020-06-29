1500 ESCALON AVE

Amenities

2 bdrm 1 bth in Harlandale ISD, great access to 35 & Loop 410, all inquires direct to office, have onsite showing person avail. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online.