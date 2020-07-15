All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

149 Downing

149 Downing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 Downing Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Bel Meade

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Bel Meade Beauty with Pool - A very lucky family will get the chance to rent this mid-century home with modern amenities! The home has 3 bedrooms and two full baths, living room, separate dining, and a large sunroom/entry overlooking the expansive front yard. The kitchen features stainless appliances and gas cooking. New high-efficiency central HVAC in 2019. Almost 1/2 acre property. Very private, park-like setting with a patio overlooking the in-ground pool and hot-tub. Yard service and weekly pool service are included! 2-car garage. Five minutes or less to Fort Sam / SAMMC. * iHeart Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Line, HVAC Filters, and more $22/mo added. * The cottage in back is used for storage and is not available to the tenant. Sorry - no pets!

(RLNE5763276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Downing have any available units?
149 Downing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Downing have?
Some of 149 Downing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Downing currently offering any rent specials?
149 Downing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Downing pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Downing is pet friendly.
Does 149 Downing offer parking?
Yes, 149 Downing offers parking.
Does 149 Downing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Downing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Downing have a pool?
Yes, 149 Downing has a pool.
Does 149 Downing have accessible units?
No, 149 Downing does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Downing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Downing has units with dishwashers.
