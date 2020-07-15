149 Downing

Amenities

Bel Meade Beauty with Pool - A very lucky family will get the chance to rent this mid-century home with modern amenities! The home has 3 bedrooms and two full baths, living room, separate dining, and a large sunroom/entry overlooking the expansive front yard. The kitchen features stainless appliances and gas cooking. New high-efficiency central HVAC in 2019. Almost 1/2 acre property. Very private, park-like setting with a patio overlooking the in-ground pool and hot-tub. Yard service and weekly pool service are included! 2-car garage. Five minutes or less to Fort Sam / SAMMC. * iHeart Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Line, HVAC Filters, and more $22/mo added. * The cottage in back is used for storage and is not available to the tenant. Sorry - no pets!



(RLNE5763276)