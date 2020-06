Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful SINGLE story home. Move in ready, lush landscaping, oversized garage, patio, mature trees and quiet neighborhood! Master bedroom has space plus a door to the nursery, office or 4th bedroom. Kitchen, refrigerator remains, opens to the family room making it very convenient for entertaining. Separate formals, inside laundry. HOA facilities including pool for tenant. Perfect for medical center residents, USAA, Valero or Downtown. Sorry NO PETS