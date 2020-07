Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 1 story 3 bed/2 bath home with a 2 car garage in established neighborhood. This open floor plan home has a great flow to it and also has a private backyard with covered patio for relaxing. Refrigerator included if needed. House and carpets just cleaned. Home is vacant and ready for quick move in. Centrally located near highways, shopping and schools.