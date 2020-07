Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Showings start May 18th. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car GARAGE in the quiet neighborhood of Rose Meadow, OPEN FLOORPLAN with HIGH CEILINGS give this house a wonderful spacious feel. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS throughout, NO CARPET! ISLAND kitchen with all NEW STAINLESS STEEL appliances, Including REFRIGERATOR. MASTER BEDROOM is LARGE with separate TUB and SHOWER in master bath and a WALK IN CLOSET, upstairs is a GAME ROOM and all bedrooms. HUGE BACKYARD, all bedrooms have WALK IN CLOSETS.