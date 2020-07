Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful home is located on a large corner lot. It has great vinly plank floors downstairs, home is wired for smart devices, utility room has been expanded for an office space, kitchen features and island and has a breakfast bar, all bedrooms are upstairs. Upstairs has large game room for family entertaining, master bedroom is large with full bath and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are quite spacious as well. The back yard has plenty of room and shade for entertaining.