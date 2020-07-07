All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

14443 Mountainside Ridge

14443 Mountainside Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

14443 Mountainside Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8cde93096 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 *Move In Date 09/17/2019*Security Deposit $1695, Cleaning Deposit $300! Fantastic 2 Story Rental* Great All Brick Home In The Madison High School Area. Large Living Area Downstairs With A Separate Dining Room. Kitchen Is Perfect For Cooking With Abundant Counter Space And An Island. Upstairs Loft And Three Additional Bedrooms.Large Covered Patio. Dual Rear Side Gate Entry Great For Boat, R/V & Trailer Access. Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Stove Utility Room Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14443 Mountainside Ridge have any available units?
14443 Mountainside Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14443 Mountainside Ridge have?
Some of 14443 Mountainside Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14443 Mountainside Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
14443 Mountainside Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14443 Mountainside Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 14443 Mountainside Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14443 Mountainside Ridge offer parking?
No, 14443 Mountainside Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 14443 Mountainside Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14443 Mountainside Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14443 Mountainside Ridge have a pool?
No, 14443 Mountainside Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 14443 Mountainside Ridge have accessible units?
No, 14443 Mountainside Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 14443 Mountainside Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 14443 Mountainside Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

