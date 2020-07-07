14443 Mountainside Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8cde93096 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 *Move In Date 09/17/2019*Security Deposit $1695, Cleaning Deposit $300! Fantastic 2 Story Rental* Great All Brick Home In The Madison High School Area. Large Living Area Downstairs With A Separate Dining Room. Kitchen Is Perfect For Cooking With Abundant Counter Space And An Island. Upstairs Loft And Three Additional Bedrooms.Large Covered Patio. Dual Rear Side Gate Entry Great For Boat, R/V & Trailer Access. Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Stove Utility Room Vinyl