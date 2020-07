Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

A 3-bed room 2 bath 1 car garage home, including a front yard and back yard. New carpet throughout the entire home and a brand new oven. Washer & dryer hookups are located in the 1 car garage. Refrigerator included. Located 1 mile to the nearest elementary school, 2.2 miles to the nearest middle school, and 1 mile to the nearest high school. HEB is also conveniently located 6 miles away as well. WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT