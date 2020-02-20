All apartments in San Antonio
14412 Waddesdon Blf

14412 Waddesdon Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

14412 Waddesdon Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome In Amazing Location! - Located off Judson Rd. minutes from I-35, this home will go fast! From the front is a private entry with attached one car garage. The home features two bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, and two full bathrooms! The home includes stainless steel appliances and a front loading washer and dryer. The home also has private fenced back yard!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14412 Waddesdon Blf have any available units?
14412 Waddesdon Blf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14412 Waddesdon Blf have?
Some of 14412 Waddesdon Blf's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14412 Waddesdon Blf currently offering any rent specials?
14412 Waddesdon Blf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14412 Waddesdon Blf pet-friendly?
Yes, 14412 Waddesdon Blf is pet friendly.
Does 14412 Waddesdon Blf offer parking?
Yes, 14412 Waddesdon Blf offers parking.
Does 14412 Waddesdon Blf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14412 Waddesdon Blf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14412 Waddesdon Blf have a pool?
No, 14412 Waddesdon Blf does not have a pool.
Does 14412 Waddesdon Blf have accessible units?
No, 14412 Waddesdon Blf does not have accessible units.
Does 14412 Waddesdon Blf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14412 Waddesdon Blf has units with dishwashers.

