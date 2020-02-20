14412 Waddesdon Blf

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!! Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome In Amazing Location! - Located off Judson Rd. minutes from I-35, this home will go fast! From the front is a private entry with attached one car garage. The home features two bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, and two full bathrooms! The home includes stainless steel appliances and a front loading washer and dryer. The home also has private fenced back yard!



Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/deb857902f



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-34bb694e-01ee-4e77-82b9-a19c33328f12



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5541655)