All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1435 E Crockett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1435 E Crockett St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1435 E Crockett St

1435 East Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1435 East Crockett Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Dignowity!!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL 2 WEEKS OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!
Gorgeous newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home just outside of the downtown area! Xeriscaped yard makes it easy for maintaining the outdoor areas! Private gated access to pad off street for parking one vehicle. Newly renovated to include new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and countertops, tank-less water heater and set up for side-by-side washer dryer units in closet. Large open bedroom areas with vaulted ceilings and fully renovated bathrooms!Easy access to downtown/I-10/281/35

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5143626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 E Crockett St have any available units?
1435 E Crockett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 E Crockett St have?
Some of 1435 E Crockett St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 E Crockett St currently offering any rent specials?
1435 E Crockett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 E Crockett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 E Crockett St is pet friendly.
Does 1435 E Crockett St offer parking?
Yes, 1435 E Crockett St offers parking.
Does 1435 E Crockett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 E Crockett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 E Crockett St have a pool?
No, 1435 E Crockett St does not have a pool.
Does 1435 E Crockett St have accessible units?
No, 1435 E Crockett St does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 E Crockett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 E Crockett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio