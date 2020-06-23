1435 E Crockett St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Dignowity!!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL 2 WEEKS OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!

Gorgeous newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home just outside of the downtown area! Xeriscaped yard makes it easy for maintaining the outdoor areas! Private gated access to pad off street for parking one vehicle. Newly renovated to include new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and countertops, tank-less water heater and set up for side-by-side washer dryer units in closet. Large open bedroom areas with vaulted ceilings and fully renovated bathrooms!Easy access to downtown/I-10/281/35



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE5143626)