143 Marchmont Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 2 bedroom home minutes from downtown just for you! - Updated home with 2bed/1bath and 1 car garage. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, tile family room, with ceiling fans throughout the home. Exceptional lighting, central ac/heat, covered patio with a fenced in backyard. Minutes from 410 and IH10 between Jackson Keller and West Ave. This home is nestled in a great school district with easy access to downtown shopping & entertainment - This home is for you! Call today to schedule your showing appointment!



Elem: Olmos

Middle: Nimitz

High: Lee High School



(RLNE1943214)