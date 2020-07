Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental property with convenient access to UTSA, the shops at La Cantera, and Hwy 1604. Open floorplan with neutral flooring. Eat-in kitchen opens to large living room with adjacent study/office or second living area! All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with full master bathroom. Fridge, Washer, and Dryer to remain AS IS. A MUST SEE! HOA DOES NOT PERMIT PARKING ON THE STREET.