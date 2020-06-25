All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

1422 Hays Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with granite in the kitchen. Much has been repainted inside. There is great fence with a single car garage in the back behind the fence. This is a must see house that is in great condition. Washer and Dryer connections indoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Hays St have any available units?
1422 Hays St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Hays St have?
Some of 1422 Hays St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Hays St currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Hays St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Hays St pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Hays St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1422 Hays St offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Hays St offers parking.
Does 1422 Hays St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Hays St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Hays St have a pool?
No, 1422 Hays St does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Hays St have accessible units?
No, 1422 Hays St does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Hays St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Hays St does not have units with dishwashers.
