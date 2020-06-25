1422 Hays St

1422 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX 78202 Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Great home with granite in the kitchen. Much has been repainted inside. There is great fence with a single car garage in the back behind the fence. This is a must see house that is in great condition. Washer and Dryer connections indoors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
