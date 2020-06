Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1422 Canyon Parke Dr. - Super clean, spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath two-story home in the Canyon Parke subdivision. Home Features a open floor plan, granite counter tops, new carpet all upstairs & fireplace in living room, laminate flooring in living room and formal dinning, two eating areas, and all bedrooms upstairs. Fenced back yard with nice landscaping, pets are negotiable. In NEISD, highly desirable area. Check out this great home today!



(RLNE2353668)