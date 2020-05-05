All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 142 Rosemont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
142 Rosemont Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

142 Rosemont Drive

142 Rosemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

142 Rosemont Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful ranch style home in the heart of historic Jefferson Terrace. Home has three large living and two dining areas perfect for entertaining. Front living room is bathed in sunlight from the beautiful picture windows. Second living area would make a great media room! Enjoy the convenience of the eat in kitchen or a more formal dining experience under the candlelight chandelier. Gas cooking! Refrigerator included! Large back yard, storage shed+, separate laundry room & one car garage complete this home.
MOVE IN READY! Has 3 living and 2 two eating areas. Gas cooking! Includes refrigerator! Double covered patio & large back yard. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 North Loop 1604 West Suite 120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Rosemont Drive have any available units?
142 Rosemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Rosemont Drive have?
Some of 142 Rosemont Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Rosemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 Rosemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Rosemont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Rosemont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 142 Rosemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 142 Rosemont Drive offers parking.
Does 142 Rosemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Rosemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Rosemont Drive have a pool?
No, 142 Rosemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 142 Rosemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 Rosemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Rosemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Rosemont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio