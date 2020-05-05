142 Rosemont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

Beautiful ranch style home in the heart of historic Jefferson Terrace. Home has three large living and two dining areas perfect for entertaining. Front living room is bathed in sunlight from the beautiful picture windows. Second living area would make a great media room! Enjoy the convenience of the eat in kitchen or a more formal dining experience under the candlelight chandelier. Gas cooking! Refrigerator included! Large back yard, storage shed+, separate laundry room & one car garage complete this home.

MOVE IN READY! Has 3 living and 2 two eating areas. Gas cooking! Includes refrigerator! Double covered patio & large back yard. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 North Loop 1604 West Suite 120.