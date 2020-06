Amenities

One Bedroom apartment, just remodeled with new flooring, freshly painted walls, new appliances, granite kitchen counters, etc. just 2 blocks from the Pearl District with all its fine dining, shopping and fun events. Large front porch to sit and watch all the action. Lease includes a 17'x9' detached storage room to secure your bicycle, tools, extra clothes, etc. The new district headquarters for the Alamo Colleges is being constructed just steps from the from porch.