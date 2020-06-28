All apartments in San Antonio
14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1

14110 Volpi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14110 Volpi Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Tenant occupied until 9/15/19. Showings require minimum 24 hour notice.
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage. Luxury townhouse located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410. Home features high ceilings with square tray crown molding design in living area. Granite kitchen counter-tops. Black contemporary appliances with a fridge included, overhead microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Private fenced in yard. Sleek stained concrete floor downstairs. Close to Fort Sam and Randolph AF Base. Large fenced back yard. Pictures are from a vacant similar unit, difference is downstairs flooring is somewhat different concrete stain. Same floor-plan and size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 have any available units?
14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 have?
Some of 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 offers parking.
Does 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 have a pool?
No, 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
