14110 Volpi Dr #1 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Tenant occupied until 9/15/19. Showings require minimum 24 hour notice.

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage. Luxury townhouse located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410. Home features high ceilings with square tray crown molding design in living area. Granite kitchen counter-tops. Black contemporary appliances with a fridge included, overhead microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Private fenced in yard. Sleek stained concrete floor downstairs. Close to Fort Sam and Randolph AF Base. Large fenced back yard. Pictures are from a vacant similar unit, difference is downstairs flooring is somewhat different concrete stain. Same floor-plan and size.