Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:53 PM

13914 Mooncrest

13914 Mooncrest · No Longer Available
Location

13914 Mooncrest, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming one story home conveniently located near major highways, shopping & within NEISD school district. Wood plank flooring & tile throughout the home and no carpet. Modern kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops, SS/black combo appliances & middle kitchen island. Master bedroom has plenty of natural lighting, a large walk in closet, garden tub, & big vanity space. Home is complete with a 2 car garage, fenced yard, & large patio perfect for entertaining. Washer/Dryer connections available. 2 pet limit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13914 Mooncrest have any available units?
13914 Mooncrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13914 Mooncrest have?
Some of 13914 Mooncrest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13914 Mooncrest currently offering any rent specials?
13914 Mooncrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13914 Mooncrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 13914 Mooncrest is pet friendly.
Does 13914 Mooncrest offer parking?
Yes, 13914 Mooncrest offers parking.
Does 13914 Mooncrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13914 Mooncrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13914 Mooncrest have a pool?
No, 13914 Mooncrest does not have a pool.
Does 13914 Mooncrest have accessible units?
No, 13914 Mooncrest does not have accessible units.
Does 13914 Mooncrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 13914 Mooncrest does not have units with dishwashers.
