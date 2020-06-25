Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tool Shed

Fully Renovated-

This is a completely remodeled home - Available May 1st -

Minutes from downtown. Pets Deposit and Fees apply.

Includes new designer porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite countertops, new central HVAC/Heat and water heater. Home features 1,200sqft with a nice open concept, living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms / 2 bath and laundry closet. Fits 3 cars inside the fenced driveway with a full Fenced yard.

See Video Tour of this property: https://youtu.be/4xWPcULxLpg

You don't want to miss this one!



If you decide to apply for one of our homes, there is a $49.95 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will: (1) check for any past evictions or bad rental history; verify your previous landlord references (2) verify your employment (must be earning 3 times more the rent amount); (3) perform a full criminal background screening.

We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted, have bad rental history, or have recent drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE4827468)