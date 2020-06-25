All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

139 Eross

139 Eross · No Longer Available
Location

139 Eross, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tool Shed
Fully Renovated-
This is a completely remodeled home - Available May 1st -
Minutes from downtown. Pets Deposit and Fees apply.
Includes new designer porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite countertops, new central HVAC/Heat and water heater. Home features 1,200sqft with a nice open concept, living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms / 2 bath and laundry closet. Fits 3 cars inside the fenced driveway with a full Fenced yard.
See Video Tour of this property: https://youtu.be/4xWPcULxLpg
You don't want to miss this one!

If you decide to apply for one of our homes, there is a $49.95 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will: (1) check for any past evictions or bad rental history; verify your previous landlord references (2) verify your employment (must be earning 3 times more the rent amount); (3) perform a full criminal background screening.
We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted, have bad rental history, or have recent drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4827468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Eross have any available units?
139 Eross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Eross have?
Some of 139 Eross's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Eross currently offering any rent specials?
139 Eross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Eross pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Eross is pet friendly.
Does 139 Eross offer parking?
Yes, 139 Eross offers parking.
Does 139 Eross have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Eross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Eross have a pool?
No, 139 Eross does not have a pool.
Does 139 Eross have accessible units?
No, 139 Eross does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Eross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Eross has units with dishwashers.
