All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13822 Chevy Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13822 Chevy Oak
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

13822 Chevy Oak

13822 Chevy Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13822 Chevy Oak, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 03/10/2020 - Great 4 BR/2.5 Bath home in wonderful Oak Ridge Village! House has spacious living room/dining room areas, an island kitchen w/breakfast area & utility room/pantry leading to 2-car garage. The entire downstairs flooring is attractive 18" tile. All BR's are upstairs & have new carpet. Master BR & bath are BIG - Mbath has a double-sink vanity & a huge walk-in closet. All 3 secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large backyard has a tile patio w/privacy fence & foliage. Prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13822 Chevy Oak have any available units?
13822 Chevy Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13822 Chevy Oak have?
Some of 13822 Chevy Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13822 Chevy Oak currently offering any rent specials?
13822 Chevy Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13822 Chevy Oak pet-friendly?
No, 13822 Chevy Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13822 Chevy Oak offer parking?
Yes, 13822 Chevy Oak offers parking.
Does 13822 Chevy Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13822 Chevy Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13822 Chevy Oak have a pool?
No, 13822 Chevy Oak does not have a pool.
Does 13822 Chevy Oak have accessible units?
No, 13822 Chevy Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 13822 Chevy Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13822 Chevy Oak has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio