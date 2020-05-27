13822 Chevy Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 03/10/2020 - Great 4 BR/2.5 Bath home in wonderful Oak Ridge Village! House has spacious living room/dining room areas, an island kitchen w/breakfast area & utility room/pantry leading to 2-car garage. The entire downstairs flooring is attractive 18" tile. All BR's are upstairs & have new carpet. Master BR & bath are BIG - Mbath has a double-sink vanity & a huge walk-in closet. All 3 secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large backyard has a tile patio w/privacy fence & foliage. Prime location!