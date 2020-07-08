Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit 24hr maintenance

13706 Morningbluff Dr Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home in BLUFFVIEW HEIGHTS! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.This home is built on a large lot with huge mature trees in front & back yard areas providing nature shade during those warmer summer months! Living room directly in the center of the home showcases easy access to other areas quickly! A two-way fireplace separates the living room and off-kitchen den area. Dual glass doors on either side of the two-way fireplace will certainly help keep those cold winter nights that much warmer! Two separate eating areas with wall to wall windows to help bring in the natural light to either a formal dining party or cozy Sunday brunch. The open kitchen concept is directly setup for entertaining guests of all kinds! The darker emerald solid countertops makes the off white cabinetry pop for a little of that unique flare you might be looking for! Master bedroom split from the other bedrooms, helps accentuate one of a kind layout this space has to offer! High ceilings, multi-closets, private master bath & a private door to the outside area this space is meant for comfort! Master Bath has dual sink areas and a separate walk-in shower and garden tub. Relax in the oversized tub viewing your lush backyard space with the large windows on either side framing the tub! Backyard area as multiple spots for relaxation either on the paved patio directly outside dining area or under the mature trees on the small turfed spot with a raised fire pit! This home wont last long, set up a time to few today! One week's notice will be needed so that personal items can be removed from the home prior to a new lease starting.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



