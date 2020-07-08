All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

13706 Morningbluff Dr

13706 Morningbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13706 Morningbluff Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
24hr maintenance
13706 Morningbluff Dr Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home in BLUFFVIEW HEIGHTS! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.This home is built on a large lot with huge mature trees in front & back yard areas providing nature shade during those warmer summer months! Living room directly in the center of the home showcases easy access to other areas quickly! A two-way fireplace separates the living room and off-kitchen den area. Dual glass doors on either side of the two-way fireplace will certainly help keep those cold winter nights that much warmer! Two separate eating areas with wall to wall windows to help bring in the natural light to either a formal dining party or cozy Sunday brunch. The open kitchen concept is directly setup for entertaining guests of all kinds! The darker emerald solid countertops makes the off white cabinetry pop for a little of that unique flare you might be looking for! Master bedroom split from the other bedrooms, helps accentuate one of a kind layout this space has to offer! High ceilings, multi-closets, private master bath & a private door to the outside area this space is meant for comfort! Master Bath has dual sink areas and a separate walk-in shower and garden tub. Relax in the oversized tub viewing your lush backyard space with the large windows on either side framing the tub! Backyard area as multiple spots for relaxation either on the paved patio directly outside dining area or under the mature trees on the small turfed spot with a raised fire pit! This home wont last long, set up a time to few today! One week's notice will be needed so that personal items can be removed from the home prior to a new lease starting.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5734750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13706 Morningbluff Dr have any available units?
13706 Morningbluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13706 Morningbluff Dr have?
Some of 13706 Morningbluff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13706 Morningbluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13706 Morningbluff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13706 Morningbluff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13706 Morningbluff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13706 Morningbluff Dr offer parking?
No, 13706 Morningbluff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13706 Morningbluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13706 Morningbluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13706 Morningbluff Dr have a pool?
No, 13706 Morningbluff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13706 Morningbluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 13706 Morningbluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13706 Morningbluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13706 Morningbluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

