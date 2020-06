Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Lovely cottage home just off George Rd. on a quiet cul-de-sac with additional street access from garage. Walking access to the park right down the street. Beautiful landscape and landscape maintenance is included. Has new flooring and new HVAC for your heating and cooling needs. Close to everything. Located between Castle Hills and Shavano Park.

