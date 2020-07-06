13523 Royal Well

Amenities

Great 3/2 with washer dryer & fridge close to UTSA and 1604 and adventures! - Great home (3 bed/ 2.5 bath, 1480 sq ft) home with every thing you need (fridge, washer, dryer all included) in a fabulous location, between Hausman and UTSA BLVD right inside of Loop 1604, right near Bonnie Conner Park. From your comfortable home, you'll be able to zoom around town and quickly access great shopping, entertainment and weekend adventures. Schedule an appointment to view this home today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3803718)