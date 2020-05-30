All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:28 AM

13503 BAY ORCHARD DR

13503 Bay Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

13503 Bay Orchard, San Antonio, TX 78231

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Welcome home to this rare & stunning home in the gated/guarded community of Summerfield. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counters, upgraded sink/faucet, spectacular double-sized stainless steel refrig./freezer, double convection oven & microwave convection, pendant lights. Great closets, ceiling fans, & 6" baseboards throughout. 4th bdr can be used as office. Low-maintenance yard also includes in ground heated pool and spa. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR have any available units?
13503 BAY ORCHARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR have?
Some of 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
13503 BAY ORCHARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR pet-friendly?
No, 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR offer parking?
Yes, 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR offers parking.
Does 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR have a pool?
Yes, 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR has a pool.
Does 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR have accessible units?
No, 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13503 BAY ORCHARD DR does not have units with dishwashers.

