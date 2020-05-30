13503 BAY ORCHARD DR

Amenities
Welcome home to this rare & stunning home in the gated/guarded community of Summerfield. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counters, upgraded sink/faucet, spectacular double-sized stainless steel refrig./freezer, double convection oven & microwave convection, pendant lights. Great closets, ceiling fans, & 6" baseboards throughout. 4th bdr can be used as office. Low-maintenance yard also includes in ground heated pool and spa. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.