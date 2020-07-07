13447 Pebble Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78217 Northern Hills
Amenities
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/455f330070 ---- Wonderful 2/2 located just of the golf course in Northern Hills in NE San Antonio. Home has freshly painted interior and tile flooring in common areas with carpeting in bedrooms. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *** No Pets***
12 Months Ceramic Tile Courtyard Disposal Fence Walk In Closet(S)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13447 Pebble Hollow have any available units?
13447 Pebble Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.