13447 Pebble Hollow

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/455f330070 ---- Wonderful 2/2 located just of the golf course in Northern Hills in NE San Antonio. Home has freshly painted interior and tile flooring in common areas with carpeting in bedrooms. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *** No Pets***



