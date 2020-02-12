All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

134 Caleta Beach

134 Caleta Beach · No Longer Available
Location

134 Caleta Beach, San Antonio, TX 78232
Shady Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable 2 story, Master Down CORNER UNIT with privacy and a view of the pool. Las Brisas is convenient to 281 N or S and this location is ideal for easy access anywhere in the city. Park like setting, lush patio accessible from kitchen and living room. Soaring ceilings allow natural light and view of the pool. Rare Opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom unit in LAS BRISAS. Wet Bar and Guest Bathroom. New Laminate Floors downstairs. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Large bedrooms and closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Caleta Beach have any available units?
134 Caleta Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Caleta Beach have?
Some of 134 Caleta Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Caleta Beach currently offering any rent specials?
134 Caleta Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Caleta Beach pet-friendly?
No, 134 Caleta Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 134 Caleta Beach offer parking?
Yes, 134 Caleta Beach offers parking.
Does 134 Caleta Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Caleta Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Caleta Beach have a pool?
Yes, 134 Caleta Beach has a pool.
Does 134 Caleta Beach have accessible units?
No, 134 Caleta Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Caleta Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Caleta Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
