134 Caleta Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desirable 2 story, Master Down CORNER UNIT with privacy and a view of the pool. Las Brisas is convenient to 281 N or S and this location is ideal for easy access anywhere in the city. Park like setting, lush patio accessible from kitchen and living room. Soaring ceilings allow natural light and view of the pool. Rare Opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom unit in LAS BRISAS. Wet Bar and Guest Bathroom. New Laminate Floors downstairs. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Large bedrooms and closets.