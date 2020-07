Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with open floor-plan, new ceramic flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinetry, backsplash, stove. Private back-yard with covered patio. Large eat-in kitchen. Flexible floorplan; study in front of the house may also be used as a living room or 4th bedroom by adding just a portable closet. In a very convenient location near I-10 inside loop 1604 and close to UTSA, Costco, La Cantera, USAA and Medical Center.