13307 CONCORDIA OAK

Location Location Location ! Less Driving, Close To Shopping, Close To UTSA, Medical Center, IH-10, Sea World, La Cantera & The RIM. Beautiful Home 3bedrm 2 BATH In The Park At University Hills Subdivision In A Cul-De-Sac, Enormous Back Yard With Plenty Of Space For Kids. Large Open Floor Plan With Designer Paint Throughout. Recently Installed Flooring Downstairs And Upstairs, No CARPET ! ! ! Bathrooms, Wvaulted Ceiling, Large Game Room Upstairs With Oversized Bedrooms Come And See This Amazing Home Today.