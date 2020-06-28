All apartments in San Antonio
13307 CONCORDIA OAK
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

13307 CONCORDIA OAK

13307 Concordia Oak · No Longer Available
Location

13307 Concordia Oak, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location Location Location ! Less Driving, Close To Shopping, Close To UTSA, Medical Center, IH-10, Sea World, La Cantera & The RIM. Beautiful Home 3bedrm 2 BATH In The Park At University Hills Subdivision In A Cul-De-Sac, Enormous Back Yard With Plenty Of Space For Kids. Large Open Floor Plan With Designer Paint Throughout. Recently Installed Flooring Downstairs And Upstairs, No CARPET ! ! ! Bathrooms, Wvaulted Ceiling, Large Game Room Upstairs With Oversized Bedrooms Come And See This Amazing Home Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13307 CONCORDIA OAK have any available units?
13307 CONCORDIA OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13307 CONCORDIA OAK currently offering any rent specials?
13307 CONCORDIA OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13307 CONCORDIA OAK pet-friendly?
No, 13307 CONCORDIA OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13307 CONCORDIA OAK offer parking?
Yes, 13307 CONCORDIA OAK offers parking.
Does 13307 CONCORDIA OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13307 CONCORDIA OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13307 CONCORDIA OAK have a pool?
No, 13307 CONCORDIA OAK does not have a pool.
Does 13307 CONCORDIA OAK have accessible units?
No, 13307 CONCORDIA OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 13307 CONCORDIA OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 13307 CONCORDIA OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13307 CONCORDIA OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 13307 CONCORDIA OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
