All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1326 Cougar Country.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1326 Cougar Country
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1326 Cougar Country

1326 Cougar Country · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1326 Cougar Country, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Home near Alamo Ranch, Sea World and Lackland AFB - Property Id: 204331

Seeking tenant to rent master bedroom in 1500 Sqft furnished home in developing area of west side San Antonio near Alamo Ranch, Sea World and Lackland. Amenities of home include:
- Kitchen Dimensions: 9 x 13
- Living Room Dimensions: 20 x 25
- Master Bedroom Dimensions: 14 x 18
- Backyard
- Back Patio
- Personal Bathroom
- Walk In Closet
- 20 mins from Downtown and UTSA
- 15 Mins from Medical Center area
- Near Grocery stores, Fitness Centers and Entertainment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204331
Property Id 204331

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Cougar Country have any available units?
1326 Cougar Country doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Cougar Country have?
Some of 1326 Cougar Country's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Cougar Country currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Cougar Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Cougar Country pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Cougar Country is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1326 Cougar Country offer parking?
No, 1326 Cougar Country does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Cougar Country have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 Cougar Country offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Cougar Country have a pool?
No, 1326 Cougar Country does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Cougar Country have accessible units?
No, 1326 Cougar Country does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Cougar Country have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Cougar Country has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio