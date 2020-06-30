1326 Cougar Country

Amenities

Home near Alamo Ranch, Sea World and Lackland AFB - Property Id: 204331



Seeking tenant to rent master bedroom in 1500 Sqft furnished home in developing area of west side San Antonio near Alamo Ranch, Sea World and Lackland. Amenities of home include:

- Kitchen Dimensions: 9 x 13

- Living Room Dimensions: 20 x 25

- Master Bedroom Dimensions: 14 x 18

- Backyard

- Back Patio

- Personal Bathroom

- Walk In Closet

- 20 mins from Downtown and UTSA

- 15 Mins from Medical Center area

- Near Grocery stores, Fitness Centers and Entertainment

No Pets Allowed



