132 Monticello Court, San Antonio, TX 78223 Hot Wells
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Set back from the road and easy access to shopping. You will be renting the back smaller house. Water is allocated by occupancy. You pay electric. Close to golf course and Mission county park. Your next rental is waiting for you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 132 MONTICELLO CT have any available units?
132 MONTICELLO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.