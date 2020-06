Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This HOME is UPGRADED! Spacious home located in Stone Oak and the location is awesome. Short jaunt to TONS of shopping and restaurants or Quick access to stone oak center giving lots of options. Great Schools. Home has an Open floor plan with living/dining room combo, large kitchen and loft that can double as a game room, study or office. Hardwood floors designer paint colors and more make this home move-in ready!